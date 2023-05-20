Echelon Wealth Partners Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a report released on Tuesday, May 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Quipt Home Medical Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.62 million, a P/E ratio of 142.79 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67. Quipt Home Medical has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QIPT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 2,223.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

