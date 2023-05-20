Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,030 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank increased its position in Ecolab by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock opened at $175.27 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $179.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.48%.

In other Ecolab news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,886 shares of company stock worth $7,574,618 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.20.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

