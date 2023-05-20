Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,587 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,811,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,929 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 138,441 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $16,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,852 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,766. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.63.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $125.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.02 and its 200-day moving average is $122.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.