Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$60.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Emera Price Performance

Emera stock opened at C$57.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$57.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.00. Emera has a 52-week low of C$48.63 and a 52-week high of C$64.93.

Emera Dividend Announcement

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.83 billion. Emera had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.2657032 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.75%.

Emera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

