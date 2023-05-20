Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WIRE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,342,000 after purchasing an additional 137,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Encore Wire by 4,549.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 130,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,910,000 after acquiring an additional 127,396 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Encore Wire by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after acquiring an additional 99,517 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Encore Wire by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after acquiring an additional 81,185 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Encore Wire by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 109,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after acquiring an additional 78,198 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encore Wire in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $167.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.32. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $94.39 and a 1 year high of $206.74.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.01 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 22.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Insider Transactions at Encore Wire

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

Featured Articles

