Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Capreit’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Capreit in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.43.

Get Capreit alerts:

Capreit Price Performance

Capreit has a 52 week low of C$20.71 and a 52 week high of C$50.88.

Capreit Dividend Announcement

Capreit ( TSE:CAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$256.92 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.