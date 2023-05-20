Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Creative Realities, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CREX)

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Creative Realities in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 17th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Creative Realities’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Creative Realities’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Creative Realities Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CREX opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. Creative Realities has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of Creative Realities

About Creative Realities

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Creative Realities during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 38,862 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Realities in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 80,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 59,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems, omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media.

