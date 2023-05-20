Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Creative Realities, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CREX)

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Creative Realities in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 17th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Creative Realities’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Creative Realities’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.
Creative Realities Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:CREX opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. Creative Realities has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Institutional Trading of Creative Realities
About Creative Realities
Creative Realities, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems, omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media.
See Also
