Essentra (LON:ESNT) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 300 ($3.76) price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.70) target price on shares of Essentra in a report on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.51) target price on shares of Essentra in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Essentra Stock Performance
Shares of ESNT stock opened at GBX 192 ($2.41) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 195.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 217.89. The firm has a market cap of £567.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,920.00, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.23. Essentra has a 1 year low of GBX 165 ($2.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 329.50 ($4.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Essentra Cuts Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Paul J. Lester purchased 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.46) per share, with a total value of £21,952 ($27,498.43). 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Essentra
Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.
Further Reading
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.