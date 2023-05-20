Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Critical Survey

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Everest Re Group and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everest Re Group 5.34% 12.98% 2.79% Skyward Specialty Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.4% of Everest Re Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Everest Re Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everest Re Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 0 5 1 3.17

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Everest Re Group and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Everest Re Group currently has a consensus price target of $410.60, suggesting a potential upside of 9.07%. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $26.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.48%. Given Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is more favorable than Everest Re Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Everest Re Group and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everest Re Group $12.06 billion 1.23 $597.00 million $16.86 22.33 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $642.42 million 1.40 $39.40 million N/A N/A

Everest Re Group has higher revenue and earnings than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance directly and through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents within the U.S., Canada, and Europe. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

