EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 125.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,430,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Invesco by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,667,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,246,000 after buying an additional 53,343 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

Invesco Stock Performance

IVZ opened at $15.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.62. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $20.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.87%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 57.97%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

