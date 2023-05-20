EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 58 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $210.65 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $205.40 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GD. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.