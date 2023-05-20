EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,085,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,688,000 after buying an additional 2,859,356 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 8,514.8% during the third quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 381,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,769,000 after purchasing an additional 376,782 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2,010.4% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 233,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 222,529 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,440,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 281.8% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 120,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 88,690 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI opened at $45.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.09. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $47.44.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

