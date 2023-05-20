EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $35,000 Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 700.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 78.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 17.7% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.72.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average is $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.00. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $24.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.49%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

