EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $36,000 Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 1,423.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,084,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,192,000 after buying an additional 2,410,404 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,731,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 9,975.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,988,996 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 16.9% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,754,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 209.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,391,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECK has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.