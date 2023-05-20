EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 1,248.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 65,863 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 65,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Stock Down 4.7 %

NYSE:HBI opened at $4.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.72. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 38.23%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HBI. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.60.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.