EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $33,000 in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSLV. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000.

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $8.99.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

