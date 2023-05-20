EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $34,000 in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRC. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 22.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SRC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

SRC opened at $38.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.37.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $183.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.23%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

