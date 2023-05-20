EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,272,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,247,000 after acquiring an additional 52,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,203,000 after acquiring an additional 523,061 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,463,000 after acquiring an additional 336,729 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,027,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,058,000 after acquiring an additional 51,195 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EPR opened at $41.97 on Friday. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $55.90. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.98%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPR shares. JMP Securities started coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

