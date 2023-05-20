EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $587,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 25,445 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. 23.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:HTGC opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $100.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Insider Transactions at Hercules Capital

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Wade Loo bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,305.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hercules Capital news, Director Wade Loo bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,305.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayle A. Crowell bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $98,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,845 shares in the company, valued at $530,622.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Featured Stories

