EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,953,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 150,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 63,209 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 23,169 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after buying an additional 32,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYC opened at $65.08 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $55.08 and a 12-month high of $71.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

