EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,598 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 4,842.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 820,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,139,000 after buying an additional 508,024 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $7,783,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,060,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,773,000 after buying an additional 327,988 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,848,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,950,000 after buying an additional 277,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,899,000 after buying an additional 242,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BXMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $17.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.33. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $31.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 163.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael B. Nash bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 518,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,927,795.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $178,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,067.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Nash purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 518,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,927,795.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,982,100. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

