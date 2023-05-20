EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RNR opened at $198.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.77. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $124.18 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.34 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -41.99%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RNR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.80.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

