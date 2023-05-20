EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 321.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 165.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 43.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 29.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AZTA shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $42.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.91. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.62 and a beta of 1.58.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

