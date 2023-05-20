EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 128.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNW. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $77.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.39. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $81.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 84.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

