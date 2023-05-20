EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 801.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Open Lending by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,389,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after acquiring an additional 166,550 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Open Lending by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Open Lending by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 78,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 26,556 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Open Lending by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,278,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 304,900 shares during the period. Finally, Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $1,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LPRO shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Open Lending from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James downgraded Open Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Open Lending from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Open Lending from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $9.69 on Friday. Open Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 16.24, a quick ratio of 16.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $38.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

