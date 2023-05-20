EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 230.1% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 782,504 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $62,851,000 after buying an additional 545,464 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after buying an additional 422,434 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,742,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after buying an additional 254,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,895,817 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $312,911,000 after buying an additional 220,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $87.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.44. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $102.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $259,491.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $448,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at $996,650.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $259,491.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,925 shares of company stock valued at $776,054 and have sold 28,647 shares valued at $2,159,036. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.