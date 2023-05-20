EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 466 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,662,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,153,000 after purchasing an additional 559,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,932,000 after purchasing an additional 451,263 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,941,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,225,000 after purchasing an additional 243,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,062,000 after purchasing an additional 145,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,762,000 after purchasing an additional 506,212 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.18.

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,912.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $1,853,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,428.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 164,489 shares of company stock worth $13,934,528 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $83.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.35 and a 200-day moving average of $78.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $96.82.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The business had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

