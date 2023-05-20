EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,565 Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 234.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $22.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.11. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $23.48.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

