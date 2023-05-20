EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 54,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 19,422 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $71.69 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $82.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

