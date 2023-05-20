EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 657 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in TransUnion by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in TransUnion by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 35,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $70.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.33.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $940.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.69 million. Equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $439,567.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,927.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,559,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $439,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,927.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,235 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,958 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TransUnion

(Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

