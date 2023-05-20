Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 617.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FAST stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $56.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day moving average of $51.44.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

