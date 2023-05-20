Financial Comparison: Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) and COMTEX News Network (OTCMKTS:CMTX)

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) and COMTEX News Network (OTCMKTS:CMTX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Donnelley Financial Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Donnelley Financial Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of COMTEX News Network shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Donnelley Financial Solutions and COMTEX News Network, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donnelley Financial Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50 COMTEX News Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.91%. Given Donnelley Financial Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Donnelley Financial Solutions is more favorable than COMTEX News Network.

Donnelley Financial Solutions has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COMTEX News Network has a beta of -8.4, indicating that its stock price is 940% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Donnelley Financial Solutions and COMTEX News Network’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donnelley Financial Solutions $833.60 million 1.61 $102.50 million $2.92 15.58 COMTEX News Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Donnelley Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than COMTEX News Network.

Profitability

This table compares Donnelley Financial Solutions and COMTEX News Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donnelley Financial Solutions 11.19% 27.53% 10.58% COMTEX News Network N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Donnelley Financial Solutions beats COMTEX News Network on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions, and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management. The Capital Markets-Software Solutions segment provides software solutions to public and private companies to help manage public and private transaction processes. The Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management segment offers tech-enabled services and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies. The Investment Companies-Software Solutions segment includes software solutions that enable clients to store and manage compliance and regulatory information in a self-service, central repository for documents to be easily accessed, assembled, edited, translated, rendered, and submitted to regulators. The Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management segment provides its clients tech-enabled services to prepare and file registration forms. The company was founded on February 22, 2016 and is headquart

About COMTEX News Network

(Get Rating)

Comtex News Network, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic real-time news and content. Its product portfolio includes CustomWires, Top News Summaries, Top Financial Summaries, Comtex Front Page, Custom Feeds, Application Programming Interface (API), Full Feeds, and Video Content. The company was founded in 1980 is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.