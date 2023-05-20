Financial Contrast: Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ) & Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ – Get Rating) and Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Boxed has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Boxed alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed -75.33% N/A -71.75% Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. 5.15% 60.29% 5.75%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million 0.00 -$69.22 million ($3.02) N/A Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. $572.04 million 0.77 $36.54 million N/A N/A

This table compares Boxed and Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has higher revenue and earnings than Boxed.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.5% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Boxed and Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 0 0 0 N/A Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. beats Boxed on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boxed

(Get Rating)

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc., formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

(Get Rating)

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories. The company sells its products through twelve catalogues. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Ebc Holdings, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.