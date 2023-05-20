Financial Review: Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) and Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG)

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) and Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Progenity and Biodesix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Progenity alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenity 0 0 0 0 N/A Biodesix 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenity $1.25 million 546.54 -$247.41 million ($2.81) -1.32 Biodesix $38.21 million 2.36 -$65.45 million ($1.33) -0.86

This table compares Progenity and Biodesix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Biodesix has higher revenue and earnings than Progenity. Progenity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biodesix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Progenity has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biodesix has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.8% of Progenity shares are held by institutional investors. 79.3% of Progenity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.8% of Biodesix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Progenity and Biodesix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenity -966.23% N/A -127.45% Biodesix -168.37% -863.32% -82.77%

Summary

Biodesix beats Progenity on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progenity

(Get Rating)

Progenity, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. The company develops targeted oral delivery of biotherapeutics, including PGN-600, an orally delivered liquid formulation of tofacitinib for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and PGN-001, an orally delivered variant of adalimumab for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. It also develops systemic oral delivery of biotherapeutics, which include PGN-OB, a combination product of a variant of adalimumab and the Oral Biotherapeutics Delivery System (OBDM) for the treatment of inflammatory conditions; and PGN-OB2, a combination product of a GLP-1 receptor agonist and the OBDS for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes. In addition, the company develops Recoverable Sampling System, an ingestible smart capsule designed to autonomously identify locations in the GI tract, collect, and preserve a sample for analysis; and PIL Dx, an ingestible smart capsule designed to sample, measure, and transmit results. It has partnership agreement with Ionis Pharmaceuticals to evaluate the OBDS for delivery of antisense oligonucleotides. The company was formerly known as Ascendant MDX, Inc. and changed its name to Progenity, Inc. in November 2013. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Biodesix

(Get Rating)

Biodesix, Inc. operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules. It also offers GeneStrat ddPCR and VeriStrat tests, which are used in the diagnosis of lung cancer to measure the presence of mutations in the tumor and the state of the patient's immune system to establish the patient's prognosis and help guide treatment decisions; and GeneStrat NGS (NGS) test, a 72-hour blood-based NGS test. In addition, the company, through its partnership with Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., provides Bio-Rad SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR, a COVID-19 Test under Biodesix WorkSafe testing program; and Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab test, an antibody test for detecting a B-cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2 that indicate recent or prior infection. Further, it offers diagnostic and clinical research, as well as clinical trial testing services to biopharmaceutical companies; and discovers, develops, and commercializes companion diagnostics. The company was formerly known as Elston Technologies, Inc. Biodesix, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.