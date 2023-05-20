First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,560 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $2,429,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,100 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 11,684 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 35,222 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Solar from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.52.

Insider Activity

First Solar Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $205,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total value of $2,185,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,409 shares of company stock worth $10,629,093. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $203.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.08. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $60.77 and a one year high of $232.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 521.89 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Articles

