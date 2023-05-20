First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,872 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $30,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Henry Schein by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on HSIC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $76.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.68. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

Featured Articles

