First Trust Advisors LP Buys 2,362 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.87% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $27,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 259.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $92.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.56. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.78%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEIS. Citigroup increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

Featured Articles

