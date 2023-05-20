First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,572,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,639 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 3.48% of Radware worth $31,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Radware by 53.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Radware in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Radware by 49.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Radware by 1,652.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Radware in the first quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDWR. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Radware from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radware in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average is $20.58. Radware Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

