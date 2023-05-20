First Trust Advisors LP Has $27.10 Million Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 397,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,824 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Jabil were worth $27,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after acquiring an additional 127,736 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,331,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,949,000 after acquiring an additional 85,540 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,063,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,056,000 after acquiring an additional 82,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 230.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,593 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,593,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,364,000 after acquiring an additional 39,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jabil in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Jabil Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $89.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

