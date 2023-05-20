First Trust Advisors LP Has $28.57 Million Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,858 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $28,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.67.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $212.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.78 and a 200-day moving average of $236.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.04%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

Further Reading

