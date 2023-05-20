First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,771 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $29,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $141.39 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.12 and a twelve month high of $180.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.92 and a 200 day moving average of $152.36.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $517.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.25 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 50.65% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AMG. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affiliated Managers Group

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.21 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,124.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

