First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 16,915 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,915 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $29,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AJG. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.7 %

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total transaction of $697,254.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,961.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $500,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total transaction of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,961.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,354 shares of company stock valued at $25,882,434. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $216.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.65. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $148.24 and a 12-month high of $219.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

