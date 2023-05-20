First Trust Advisors LP Sells 15,231 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,231 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.30% of Darling Ingredients worth $30,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,677,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 24,116 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,196.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 49,514 shares in the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2,169.9% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 128,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 123,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Larry Barden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,115.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Larry Barden acquired 3,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $266,958. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

NYSE:DAR opened at $64.82 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.77 and a 52 week high of $87.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Articles

