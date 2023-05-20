First Trust Advisors LP Sells 730,320 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 911,682 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 730,320 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $31,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SM Energy by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,801 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 41,533 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SM Energy by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 255,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after buying an additional 74,831 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 40,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

In other SM Energy news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 404,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,777.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $86,460. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 4.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $54.97.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $573.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.37 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 28.22%. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

