First Trust Advisors LP Trims Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $32,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,451,000 after buying an additional 195,619 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 188.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,106,000 after buying an additional 150,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 161.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,837,000 after purchasing an additional 140,834 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,565,000 after purchasing an additional 139,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth about $15,448,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $2,490,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $2,490,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 9,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total transaction of $1,570,959.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,970 shares in the company, valued at $29,872,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,989 shares of company stock worth $5,508,923 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WTS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.57.

Shares of WTS opened at $165.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.90. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.31 and a twelve month high of $181.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.29 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

See Also

