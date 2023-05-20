First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $26,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,276 shares of company stock worth $18,253,410. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.50.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $313.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.49. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $315.20. The stock has a market cap of $109.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

