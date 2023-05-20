Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.23.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRGE. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Forge Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Forge Global from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Forge Global Trading Down 12.3 %
FRGE opened at $1.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.25. Forge Global has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $22.62.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 64,018 shares of Forge Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $107,550.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,135,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,306,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forge Global
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Forge Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Forge Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Forge Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.68% of the company’s stock.
Forge Global Company Profile
Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.
