Forterra (LON:FORT) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 250 ($3.13) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FORT. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.13) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.76) target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Forterra alerts:

Forterra Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FORT opened at GBX 189 ($2.37) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 192.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 202.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £402.19 million, a P/E ratio of 700.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. Forterra has a 52 week low of GBX 176.20 ($2.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 301 ($3.77).

Forterra Increases Dividend

About Forterra

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a GBX 10.10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Forterra’s previous dividend of $4.60. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,555.56%.

(Get Rating)

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.