FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 859,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84,426 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $136,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 653.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 42.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 64.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FCN shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
FTI Consulting stock opened at $182.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.17. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.09 and a 52 week high of $205.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.33). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $806.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
