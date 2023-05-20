Fundamental Research Reiterates “$183.86” Price Target for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.74.

Apple Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $175.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.58. Apple has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $176.39. The company has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

